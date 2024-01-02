 MP Science & Innovation: SGSITS Professor Invents Device To Improve Satellite Quality; Can Be Used By ISRO, DRDO
Government of India recognized and granted the patent for the invention of 'Noble and Optimized-Effective Ground Structural for Radiator Miniaturization' created by SGSITS professor Satish Jain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
MP Science & Innovation: SGSIT's Professor's Created 'Radiator Miniaturization' To Be used By ISRO, DRDO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradseh): Government of India recognized and granted the patent for the invention of 'Noble and Optimized-Effective Ground Structural for Radiator Miniaturization' created by Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) professor Satish Jain. He registered a patent for the same.

"I have reduced the size of the antenna to be installed on the nano satellite," Jain said. He added that due to this, the quality of the satellite will improve.

SGSITS professor Satish Jain

SGSITS professor Satish Jain | FP Photo

"This has become possible after my hard work of the last 7 years," Jain said. The invention is expected to be useful for the sky related satellite activities of the Government of India (Indian Space Satellite Research Center ISRO, DRDO)!

"Due to the smaller size of the antenna, the possibility of expanding the service by installing more modules in the satellite increases," Jain said.
Director of the institute Rakesh Saxena said, "Nano satellite is a small satellite platform with very high density technology, which must use reliable design." The invention can help in reliable and efficient nano satellites, he added.

