Indore: Metro Work Wards Off Pollution | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Environment conservation is one of the major needs of the time when global warming and other such events are on the rise.

Keeping in mind the nature and safety of environment, the Indore Metro is taking measures to keep the construction site free from air pollution, sound pollution and garbage.

Here are a few measures which are followed at the Indore Metro construction site to avoid pollution.

Concrete waste management

The metro has made a small set-up at a site in which they gather concrete waste and process it inside the set-up. After being processed in the set-up, the waste is turned into concrete bricks which are used itself at the site for construction work. This helps in no wastage of concrete. Officials said that during the work of concrete, there used to be a huge amount of waste concrete at the site either in concrete work or in other work. This waste is gathered in a container and then it is sent in the concrete process unit for reuse and recycling of the concrete. The machine makes the concrete waste into concrete cubes and bricks which are used further.

Water sparkling

Many heavy vehicles and heavy machines are operated at the construction site which emit smoke and movement of these heavy vehicles also circulate dust in the atmosphere. To avoid this, the Metro project is using sparklers at the site which are connected with a tanker and are being moved around the construction site. This way the dust on the ground gets moist and it does not flow in air due to vehicular movement.

Sound machine

Due to the construction work at the Metro site, huge sound gets produced which causes sound pollution. To resolve the issue, a sound machine is installed which detects the sound frequency and whenever the decibels of sound go beyond the normal sound, the machine alerts at the site and helps the working staff to reduce noise at the site and prevent sound pollution.

Net Nets at concrete machine

At the site, a concrete making machine has been installed by the Metro construction agencies for development of concrete at the site itself. The machine emits smoke and dust of cement which causes air pollution. To prevent pollution, Metro workers have installed green nets at the place from where cement particles flow into the air from the machine. With this netting, the particles remain inside the conveyor itself and no cement particle flows into the air.