 MP: School Bars Kids From Wearing Tilak Agar, Chaos Ensues In Agar
Video of incident also went viral.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed outside a private school in Agar district when members of a Hindu outfit staged protest outside the school after school faculty reportedly barred kids from entering who wore tilak (vermillion) on their foreheads.

Video of incident also went viral in which school principal was seen saying that no child will be allowed to move inside the school with tilak on the forehead.

Meanwhile, after chaos prevailed, school principal issued a letter saying that there is no ban on applying Tilak but we do not want religiousism in the school.

According to information, matter was reported at Jai Kisan School in Dongargaon village of district under Susner assembly constituency, where some of the school kids were not allowed to move inside the school. After sometime, students and their parents came to know about the actual reason behind school’s move.

As soon as members of Hindu outfit came to know about entire incident, they marched to the school and raised objection. They had discussion with the school principal and the administration and after an hour-long discussion, school administration allowed the students to move inside.

On the other hand, the office bearers of the organization went to the class and told the children that if anyone stops them from coming to school by applying Tilak, they should inform them about this.

Notably, the school owns by the family members of Congress former MLA Vallabh Bhai Ambavatiya. This is the same school where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the public gathering during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on the last day of Madhya Pradesh leg before entering Rajasthan.

