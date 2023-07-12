MP: Laxmibai Nagar Dehradun Ujjain Express Cancelled Today

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains and non-availability of rakes have forced Northern Railway to cancel train number 14309 Ujjain Express--Laxmibai Nagar Dehradun today. The biweekly express runs on Wednesday and Thursday, however will not operate today. The train leaves Ujjain at 9:05 pm to reach Dehradun after 23 hours at 7:45pm.

Notably, the weather department has also sounded high rainfall alert in districts like Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Sagar for next two days.