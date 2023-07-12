 ‘Kuch Pal Paryavaran Ke Naam’ Campaign Launched In Indore City  
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Amitesh Nagar near Choithram Mandi took the initiative to live in natural surroundings for which they, launched a campaign "Kuch Pal Paryavaran Ke Liye" to nurture seeds into plants and eventually into trees.

Under this programme, more than 100 saplings were planted in the Shiva temple premises of the colony. On this occasion, all the residents also took a pledge to protect the saplings planted by them.

