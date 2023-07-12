Bhopal: Harda, Niwari Has Lowest Number Of Ladli Behnas

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of Ladli Behna Yojna beneficiaries is less in Niwari and Harda than that of other districts in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the statement in reply to a question of legislator Jitu Patwari in the House on Tuesday.

According to reports, Niwari district has the lowest number of beneficiaries of the scheme. Their number is 78,844. Chouhan said a sum of Rs 33 crore was spent to hold conferences in 17 districts for the scheme.

After Ladli Behna Yojna was launched, women’s conferences were held in 27 districts. The information about the spent in 17 district was given to the House.

The government transferred Rs 1143 crore as first installment of Ladli Behna Yojna. Since there were problems related to banks accounts and other documents, money could not be transferred to the accounts of more ten 10 lakh beneficiaries.