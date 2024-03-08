MP: Sanawad's Avanti Sutmill Celebrates International Women's Day With Special Shift For Female Workers | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): On International Women's Day, the spotlight shines on the remarkable women of Sanawad, who are not only defying stereotypes but also transforming their lives and the lives of their families at Avanti Sutmill. More than 45 women working at the mill shared their stories of resilience, determination, and empowerment.

Sunita, Pramod, Kiran, Girdhari, Maya, Dhanraj, Sunita, Rajaram, Shakuntala, Mohan, Sita, Lalit, Sadhna, and Goswami are just a few names among the many women who have chosen to become economically independent and contribute to their family's financial stability with pride.

"We never felt that we were lagging behind men," says one of the women. "Working here has not only made us self-reliant but also brought us happiness and dignity."

Urmila, another inspiring woman, shares her journey. She had a younger brother who worked as a laborer, but his wages were not enough to sustain the family. When she learned about the women's shift at Avanti Sutmill, she joined and has been supporting her family for the past year.

The women working at the mill talk about the family-like atmosphere at the workplace. "You get a family atmosphere here," they say. "Besides working, we also run the canteen, where meals are provided at affordable rates. Health, food, and other facilities are also taken care of."

The management of the mill introduced the women's shift in 2015, but initially, there was hesitation among women to join. However, after five years, the need for another shift for women has arisen, indicating the success and acceptance of the initiative. The women are excelling in machinery work and are essential to running the mill on an equal basis with men.

Jagannath Rathore, the Managing Director of Avanti Yarn Mill, Sanawad, acknowledges the invaluable contributions of these women. "In today's situation, women are operating machinery efficiently in different parts of the Sutmill, helping run the mill on par with men."

This International Women's Day, let us celebrate these women who are breaking barriers, shaping their destinies, and inspiring others with their courage and determination.