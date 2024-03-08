MP: Bhind Hotelier's Son Shot Dead In Bedroom; 6 Bullets Fired, Accused On The Run |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, son of Vinod Jain, owner of the Bhind’s famous Panna Hotel and Restaurant was shot dead in his house in the wee hours of Friday. The killer broke into the house at around 4:00 am in the morning and shot six bullets at the victim before fleeing the scene. The incident happened barely 300 meters away from the city police station.

Vinod Jain alias Panna is a big businessman of the city who owns hotels as well as transport business. The business family resides on the fourth floor of Panna Hotel. While the whole family was asleep on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, suddenly the killer entered the house through the hotel and fired not one or two but six bullets at 24-year-old Pranam Jain. A young man named Miku Bhadauria, a residnet of the same city is the prime suspect in the case.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot. The family, woken up by the sound of bullets, got scared after seeing the condition of their son. When the City Kotwali police, located just 300 meters away, got the information, they reached the spot immediately. Meanwhile, Pranam Jain was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

The victim's father had apprehensions of murder

On getting information about this incident, the local MLA along with CSP, Additional SP, Superintendent of Police reached the district hospital, now the police are investigating the entire matter. According to information, Vinod Jain had prior apprehension about the incident, regarding which he had informed the police. Jain alleged that the police did not pay heed to his application.

Suspicion of murder in love affair

At present, a dog squad and FSL team are also present at the spot and are investigating the matter.

The police have also seized the DVR of the CCTV installed in the house for investigation. Suspicions of murder in a love affair are also being raised.