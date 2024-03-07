Triple Suicide: Community Members Demand Demolition Of Accused’s House In MP's Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Banjara community of Rundi village submitted a memorandum to naib tehsildar Kiran Gehlot, addressing CM Mohan Yadav regarding the suicide of a man and his two children.

Members along with the deceased's wife, mother and brothers have demanded the demolition of the accused's house and illegal constructions in the village. They threatened to escalate protests if authorities failed to take action on time.

Notably, the trio, identified as Prakash Banjara and two of his minor kids; daughter Suman, 13 and son Akash, 10 committed suicide by hanging from a tree on March 4.

A suicide note recovered from the scene indicated that Prakash had been subjected to harassment by four men and three women identified as Raju, Kalu Sonu, Govind, Leela Bai, Nozi Bai and Geeta Bai from the village.

In the suicide note, Prakash alleged that Raju and others in the village had been harassing and torturing him and his wife for the past three to four months. Despite complaints, no action was taken by the police, according to the note. Raju is accused of tearing the wife's clothes and threatening to bribe the police with his money.

Garoth police station in-charge Uday Singh was also present at the spot.