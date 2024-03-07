 Bhopal: Grant For Cowshed Doubled, Best Gaushala To Be Awarded, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
He was addressing a workshop organised to discuss the better management of Gaushala (cowshed) operating in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The grant of Rs 20 per cow given for Gaushala has been increased to Rs 40 with immediate effect, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Wednesday.

He was addressing a workshop organised to discuss the better management of Gaushala (cowshed) operating in the state. From Chaitra (Hindu month) formally the first day of Chaitra Navratri which is going to fall on April 9 this year, to next Chaitra, the year will be celebrated as Gauraksha year (cow safety year), said the chief minister. He also asked to complete the work of all the under-constructed cow sheds, so that the cows can be housed there. He also directed to clear the encroachments from Charnoi land (government land for grazing) at the earliest.

Yadav asked to establish a mechanism to remove cows sitting on roads. Toll booths should be equipped with hydraulic lifting machines so that in case of emergency, the injured cow can be lifted and the machine can be used in other emergencies. He announced that the reaper or the harvester will be given on subsidised rates to the panchayats, so that the stubble kept in the fields after threshing can be shifted to the cowsheds. This will make the gaushala self-reliant, he added. He also announced to give the award to best maintained Gaushala.

