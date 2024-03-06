Indore: Miscreants Who Harassed Youths During Morning Walk Arrested, Paraded At Tilak Nagar

Indore: Antisocials Accost Girl On Morning Walk, Pelt Stones On Person For Trying To Help |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The incidents of lawlessness in the city continue to rise even after the commissioner of police pledged to curb crimes in the city and directed his subordinates to deal strictly with such incidents. He had himself come on the streets of the city some days ago to instill confidence among the general public but all these steps do not seem to have any effect on the criminals who have continued to commit crimes one after the other with impunity.

In one such incident on Tuesday, some antisocial elements not only teased a girl on a morning walk with her friend but also pelted stones at an elderly man for helping her in the posh Tilak Nagar area. Three youths including a minor boy were caught by the police in connection with the case and two youths were paraded in the area where they committed the crime.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tilak Nagar Main Road around 5.30 am. A girl and his friend were walking on the street when three youths tried to stop them and also misbehaved with the girl and she cried for help. An elderly man tried to intervene leading one of the youths to attack him but the elderly man, who is a caretaker of a temple, didn’t give up. He attempted to catch the accused but he was successful in evading the elderly person.

He ran away some distance, and then one of the accused pelted stones and a bottle at the elderly man and the girl. By that time, other people had gathered there but the accused managed to flee through a narrow street.

The entire incident was captured on CCTVs installed in the area. The youths were also seen misbehaving with the girl and her friend. After this video went viral, the police swung into action and started a search for the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage. The police managed to identify the accused named Krishna and Devansh. They and their minor friend were caught by the police on Tuesday evening. Their record is also being gathered by the police.

Paraded at the crime scene

After the incident, the people of Tilak Nagar were quite scared and raised questions about the effectiveness of police patrolling in the area. After the arrest of the accused, the police took them to the crime scene to collect evidence.

Accused Krishna and Devansh were also paraded on the crime scene. They were made to do sit-ups in full public view on Tuesday night. They apologised to the police and the residents of the area and promised not to commit crimes in the future.