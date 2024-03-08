 MP: Thieves Target Jewellery Shop In Sendhwa, Make Away With Booty Worth Lakhs
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants targeted a jewellery shop in Balwadi village on Wednesday night and made away with a significant haul of silver and gold, including items like rings and earrings worth lakhs of rupees and Rs 20-25,000 in cash. The case was reported to Varla police station.

The thieves also attempted to break into the residence of Bhagwan Vishnu Mahajan at Shubhash Chowk, but no formal complaint was filed due to the minimal loss incurred.

CCTV footage captured the entire burglary, revealing the thieves' modus operandi and their faces concealed behind cloth coverings. Despite the police's swift action and the deployment of resources like FSL, dog squads and fingerprint experts, the perpetrators remain at large, said SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan.

The incident has sparked fear and concern among locals, especially given the prominent location of the targeted jewellery shop on the main street of Balwadi, known as Main Gali, which houses several jewellery and trading establishments.

Law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the case, examining the CCTV footage and pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits and prevent further criminal activity in the area.

