Indore: After Shop Owner’s Murder, Kin Stage Chakka Jam, Demand Strict Action Against Accused

ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kin and relatives of the deceased shop owner staged chakka jam on Wednesday after keeping the body on a handcart at Marimata Square demanding strict action against the killers of Sunil Choubey, who was at his shop and was stabbed to death by a group of youths over a petty issue on Tuesday night. The SDM reached the spot and he heard the kin. The officer also assured them to take action against the accused after investigation. The police said that a case has been registered against five youths and arrested three of them till filing of this report.

Choubey was at his shop when five youths reached there and attacked him with a knife multiple times following an argument. Police came to know that during their argument, the shop owner had slapped one of the youths after which they took out a knife and stabbed him in his shop. The accused were having an argument with an auto rickshaw driver in front of his shop when one of the accused hit the counter of the shop. Then, the shop owner slapped a youth after which the accused attacked him.

Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said that a case has been registered against five youths and three of them were arrested till Wednesday night. A search is on for their aides. Police got to know that one of the accused is a minor.

After autopsy examination, the kin reached Marimata Square with the body and staged chakka jam after keeping the body on a handcart on Wednesday afternoon. They demanded strict action against the accused and to demolish their houses. A heavy police force was deployed there during the protest by the kin.

An administrative officer reached there and he heard the deceased family members. After assurance by the officer, the police pacified them and removed them from the square. Police said that the accused are being questioned to know the exact reason behind the incident.