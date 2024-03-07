 Indore: Traffic Tweak In View Of CM’s Prog At Nehru Stadium
Thursday, March 07, 2024
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police have planned a diversion for the convenience of commuters in view of CM Mohan Yadav's visit to the city on Thursday. The CM will attend a women empowerment programme at the Nehru Stadium, expecting the participation of 25k women. The routes near Nehru Stadium will be restricted or diverted, effective from 12 pm until the end of the programme.

The route, parking, diversion and bus arrangements for the programme are outlined below:

* Buses transporting visitors coming from Pipliyahana Square will go via Agricultural College, Home Guard T, Medical Hostel T, CPWD Bungalow No 57 and Bungalow No 4.

* Buses coming from Tower Square, Bhanwarkuan Square, will go via GPO Square, White Church, Home Guard T, Medical Hostel T, CPWD Bungalow No 57 and Bungalow No 4.

* Buses coming from Geeta Bhawan Square will go via Navratan Bagh, Home Guard T, Medical Hostel T, CPWD Bungalow No 57 and Bungalow No 4.

* Buses coming from Madhumilan Square will go via White Church, Home Guard T, Medical Hostel T, CPWD Bungalow No 57 and Bungalow No 4.

To minimise inconvenience to the public, traffic police have implemented arrangements. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes, use alternative routes and cooperate with transportation arrangements.

