 MP: CBN Seizes Large Quantity Of Poppy Straw In Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development in the ongoing anti-drug operations, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Jaora, intercepted a truck near Mahaveer nursery, Mhow-Neemuch road in Mandsaur district and recovered a total of 36 bags of poppy straw weighing 716.700 kilogram on Thursday late at night.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence regarding the transportation of poppy straw from Mandsaur to Rajasthan.

The truck, which was camouflaging the illicit cargo with bags of onions, was intercepted by alert CBN officers. Despite the driver's attempt to escape, he was apprehended, leading to the discovery of the concealed Poppy Straw. Following legal procedures, the recovered contraband, along with the truck and cover cargo, have been seized, and one individual has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

In a separate operation, CBN officers in Chittorgarh intercepted a person at Baldarkha Chauraha, Chittorgarh-Kota highway, seizing 1.9 kilograms of illicit opium on Wednesday. One person was arrested in this operation as well. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing as CBN continues its efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

