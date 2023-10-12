 MP: Rs 1.90L Seized During Checking
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Thursday, Bargoda police seized Rs 1.90L from a car during vehicle checking drive near Bicholi Fateh on National Highway. Station in-charge Kailash Solanki said that vehicles were being checked as per Model Code of Conduct on Rau Khalghat four-lane highway.

The car driver failed to provide any detail of the cash. Joint action was taken by the police and STF team.

article-image

Body of youth found in Betma

Body of a 32-year-old youth was found near Gawli Mohalla on Wednesday night. He was later identified as Vijesh of Betma. He used to operate a footwear shop and was a drug addict. Sources said that he was beaten up on suspicion of being a thief.

article-image

