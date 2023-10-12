MP: Rs 1.90L Seized During Checking

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Thursday, Bargoda police seized Rs 1.90L from a car during vehicle checking drive near Bicholi Fateh on National Highway. Station in-charge Kailash Solanki said that vehicles were being checked as per Model Code of Conduct on Rau Khalghat four-lane highway.

The car driver failed to provide any detail of the cash. Joint action was taken by the police and STF team.

Body of youth found in Betma

Body of a 32-year-old youth was found near Gawli Mohalla on Wednesday night. He was later identified as Vijesh of Betma. He used to operate a footwear shop and was a drug addict. Sources said that he was beaten up on suspicion of being a thief.

