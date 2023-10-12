MP: Specially-Abled Persons Hold Rally To Raise Voter Awareness In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of specially-abled persons has taken out a rally to raise awareness among the general public for exercising their franchise in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The rally was organised with the coordination of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the District Administration in the city on Thursday. Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo flagged off the rally.

During the rally, the group also appealed in Braille script in order to raise awareness among the visually impaired people.

An official of the Social Justice Empowerment Department, Shikha Malakar told ANI, "Sometimes, even the normal and general people do not utilise their voting rights. These differently-abled people are giving them a message that even though they are physically challenged, they exercise their franchise and elect their government." "Today, physically challenged electorates had come, who took out a rally and gave a message to everyone that they should also vote. Along with this, an appeal was also made through Braille script for the visually impaired citizens to use their franchise," Malakar added.

'Disabled persons are also an important part of this society'

Meanwhile, a physically challenged person Vikram Agnihotri, who drives with his legs after losing both hands in an accident, told ANI, "Disabled persons are also an important part of this society. We also vote just like normal people vote. I have also come to make the same appeal. I myself go to cast my vote by driving my car with my feet." Another specially abled woman Sapna told ANI that no matter what situation one was going through, everyone should vote.

"I want to say that no matter what situation we are going through, we should vote. I have been voting since I turned 18 years old and I have not missed the chance to vote even once," she said.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to hold assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted here in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

