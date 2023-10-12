Indore: 196 Candidates Vying For 9 PhD Seats In Law Course 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): That after-school law courses have been among the most sought-after courses for the past five to six years is common knowledge. What’s uncommon is that master’s degree holders in law courses are now making a beeline for admission to doctoral degree courses also.

The craze is so high among candidates that this year, the competition is toughest at DAVV for admission to PhD in law course.

While the competition for admission to doctoral research degree programme in law subject stands toughest, no one has applied for admission to PhD in instrumentation subject at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

A closer look at the university data revealed that as many as 196 candidates have applied for admission to PhD in law subject against 9 vacancies.

Similarly, competition is tough for admission to PhDs in sociology, Hindi Literature and English Literature subjects.

On the contrary, the instrumentation subject found no candidates.

Against two vacant seats with Prof Rajensh Gupta in instrumentation subject, not a single candidate applied for admission.

Similarly, it was found that more seats are vacant than the number of applications received by the university in Urdu, Applied Chemistry and Applied Physics subjects. A total of four candidates have applied for admission to Urdu subject with 17 vacancies followed by two candidates for Applied Chemistry with five vacancies and two candidates for Applied Physics with four vacancies.

The doctoral entrance test is going to take place for admission to 696 seats in 40 subjects on October 31. A total of 3,219 candidates have applied for the DET-2023.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)