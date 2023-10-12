 Indore: Man Demands ₹1 Crore From Doctor, Arrested
Indore: Man Demands ₹1 Crore From Doctor, Arrested

On September 20, the accused called the complainant and started threatening him with foisting a false rape and molestation case on him and demanded Rs 1 crore and Rs 15 lakh without interest.

Thursday, October 12, 2023
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the Tukoganj Police on Wednesday for demanding Rs 1 crore from a doctor.

Police said that Dr Arpit Chopda who runs a clinic at Janjeerwala Square complained that the accused Vijay Kaushal, a resident of Rajgadh was appointed at the clinic to make videos for his YouTube channel. He has been working for the last three years in which he got Rs 24 lakh, Rs 24 lakh and Rs 36 lakh. 

Thereafter the victim complained the matter to the police which arrested the accused on Wednesday. 

article-image
