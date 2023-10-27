MP: 'Road Nahi Toh Vote Nahi...Alot Villagers Vow To Boycott Elections

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Disappointed over politician's 'fake' poll promises, residents of Isampur village in Alot of Ratlam district have announced to boycott upcoming state assembly elections on Friday.

The residents are angry over absence of proper road in the area, despite their multiple requests. They have refused to participate in voting, chanting, supporting the slogans such as "No road, no vote." The villagers argue that due to the lack of development and the absence of proper roads, they see no reason to exercise their voting rights.

The crux of the matter lies in Isampur, where the residents have chosen to boycott the state assembly elections. They are protesting against the unavailability of a proper road connecting Isampur to Talod, a distance of 5 kilometers, and a 3-kilometer stretch between Isampur and Nipania Rajguru. The condition of these roads is deplorable and causing considerable inconvenience to travelers, the villagers said.

Prem Singh, a resident of the village, explained, “the poor condition of the roads is a matter of distress for all villagers. They have collectively decided to boycott the assembly elections, with final agreement reached during a night meeting on November 17. No villager will be casting their vote as a form of protest”.

