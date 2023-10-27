Indore: Second Set Of Metro Coaches To Reach City In December |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second set of Indore Metro trains will reach the city in December. A set of three coaches is being made at the company's plant in Vadodara, which will be ready in a month and a half. After that, these coaches will be sent to Indore at the end of the year. Along with Indore, the second set of Bhopal metro is also being prepared to be sent in December itself.

The contract for manufacturing coaches of Indore-Bhopal metro train has been given to Alstom Company. About 75 coaches are to be introduced for the Indore Metro corridor in the coming years, which will come in the form of 25 train sets (three coaches per set). At present, one set has been sent for Indore and Bhopal and the trial run of the metro corridor was done from them.

Preparations are underway to open the metro corridor in Indore to the general public between May and June 2024. With the arrival of more rakes in December the trials can be conducted at a faster pace.

In Indore and Bhopal also, efforts are being made to bring more and more train sets before opening the metro corridor for the public, so that the frequency of metro can be increased.

