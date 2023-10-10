MP Road Mishap: Tribal Youth Dead, 4 Injured After Pickup Van Overturns In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, a tribal youth died after allegedly being crushed under a pickup near Pandhana of Khandwa district in the wee hours on Tuesday. Four other persons were injured in the accident, said the police.

According to Khandwa's Pandhana TI Sanjay Pathak, the pickup vehicle loaded with tomatoes was going to Khandwa Mandi via the main road of Arood village.

At that time the tribal family was sleeping outside their houses on the roadside. The vehicle was running on a road under construction when it overturned on the roadside due to loss of balance. After the accident a man died and four others got injured.

The injured family members are undergoing treatment currently.

According to information, the guests and relatives of Kailash Barela (head of the family) were sleeping outside their house. The guest was the son-in-law of Kailash, Baliram (23) who came from Khargone. Along with him four family members were also injured in the accident.

Guests Had Come To Daughter-In-Law's Funeral

The guests arrived at Kailash’s home to attend a funeral of a relative's daughter-in-law. After the dinner, everyone was sleeping outside the house including Baliram, his wife - Anita, Sunil - Kailash’s son, Naijubai - Kailash’s wife and one other.

Then when Kailash woke up at 4 o'clock in the night and saw the driver of the pickup was driving the vehicle at high speed and carelessly from the pond side and suddenly the vehicle overturned.

People sleeping outside were hit by the vehicle. Baliram got injured near his left eye and started bleeding from his nose. Everyone was rushed to Pandhana Hospital with the help of an ambulance. Where the doctors declared Baliram dead.

Treatment of other injuries is going on. The accident prone vehicle number MP 12 GA 1974 has been seized. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the driver and he has been taken into custody. The body has been handed over to the relatives after the PM.

