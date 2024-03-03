MP: RIC Receives Overwhelming Response From Investors

Participants from across the country present in the RIC | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Regional Industry Conclave (RIC), organised on the Ujjain Engineering College campus, turned out to be successful with representatives from the USA, UK, Canada, CG, Germany, Israel, Japan, Gabon, South Korea, Singapore, Zambia and Malaysia participated in the mega event. About 4,000 delegates participated in the conclave.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held separate discussions with investors. He held one-on-one discussions with officials of more than 20 major industrial groups in which investment proposals worth about Rs 17,000 crore were discussed. The virtual inauguration of 63 units was also done in the conclave. For which programmes were organised at 21 places in the state. An investment of Rs 10,064 crore is coming to the state from these units, which will provide direct employment to more than 17,000 people.

The CM also gave land allotment orders to 283 big and MSME units in the conclave for investment of more than Rs 12,170 crore. This was the highlight of the conclave, which was appreciated by the investors and also by the general public and public representatives. For the first time in the state, orders for allotment of land to such a large number of industrial units have been received from the platform itself. The biggest investment through the conclave has come from Adani Group, which has come forward to invest Rs 75,000 crore in the state. PepsiCo Group is also investing Rs 1,250 crore in Vikram Udyogpuri of Ujjain, which will provide employment to about 500 people.

10K TECHNICAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO BE CREATED

LTIMindtree has signed an MOU with the Government of Madhya Pradesh under which Rs 500 crore will be invested in the proposed campus of the institute in Super Corridor, Indore. For this, 10 acres of land have been allotted to the institute under the IT policy of the government. This investment will create about 10,000 technical employment opportunities in the state. Intention-to-invest has been shown by about 880 units to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in various sectors.

OPENING NEW DOORS OF INVESTMENT POSSIBILITIES DISCUSSED

Five sessions were organised during these two days to provide detailed information on sector-wise investment opportunities at the conclave. In these sessions, MSMEs and start-up investment opportunities in dairy, agro, food processing were held. There was a serious discussion on investment opportunities in infrastructure development and religious tourism.

BUYER-SELLER MEET HELD

The RIC showcased diverse investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, minerals, engineering, textiles, IT and electronics, and urban infrastructure. The state government is working parallel to promote the export and domestic trade of ODOP and other products of the state, for which a separate Buyer-Seller meeting area has been created. The conclave witnessed meetings with more than 2,500 buyer-sellers over two days and reflected the enthusiasm of the participants. To showcase the industrial environment of Madhya Pradesh, three exhibitions were set up in which information about the industrial ecosystem of the state was given through 16 different types of industries.