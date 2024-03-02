Chief Minister Renames Air Ambulance Service To 'PM Air Ambulance Service' Amidst Inauguration In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced a change in the name of the "Chief Minister Air Ambulance Service" on the occasion of the inauguration of the service on Saturday in Ujjain. The Chief Minister stated that the service will now be known as the "PM Air Ambulance Service."

During the conclave, the Chief Minister Air Ambulance Service was launched in Madhya Pradesh. This service will prove to be a boon for the underprivileged section. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated it on the concluding day of the conclave. Under this service, a helicopter ambulance and a fixed-wing converted flying ICU aircraft will serve the citizens of all districts and administrative regions of the state. Both the helicopter and aircraft will have a team of highly trained doctors and paramedics. Flying doctors and paramedics will undergo special training programs in the Aero Medical Sciences Fellowship. The benefit of this service will be available to the citizens of the state.

In addition to renaming the service, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav emphasized the importance of extending air ambulance services to every district. This initiative aims to facilitate the airlifting of seriously ill patients to locations where advanced medical treatment is available.

The expansion of air ambulance services across districts is not only crucial for saving lives but also contributes to boosting tourism and commercial activities in the region. It underscores the government's commitment to ensuring swift and efficient healthcare access for all citizens while fostering economic growth and development through enhanced connectivity and mobility.

This initiative aims to facilitate easier travel and transportation, fostering better accessibility and connectivity between different parts of the state and the broader country.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that the introduction of new flights would significantly enhance business, commerce, and tourism. The commencement of new air services from Gwalior would enable passengers to travel to South India and Ayodhya conveniently. These new flight services reflect the commitment of PM Narendra Modi and the visionary approach of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He also shared information about the air services connecting Indore and UAE, specifically Sharjah, further expanding the scope of international travel and connectivity.