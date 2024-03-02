Bhopal: Department Set Up Shivraj To Be Closed By Mohan Govt! | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government led by Mohan Yadav is planning to close the Public Assets Management Department set up to deal with and sell state properties. Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his tenure as chief minister set up the department in 2020. It has sold 67 unusable properties of various government departments in the past three years. The government led by Yadav will make arrangements for selling the properties in some other way by closing the department.

The job of the Public Assets Management Department is to find properties, estimate their values and to decide whether those assets can be used for any other purpose. Within the department, a public assets management company was also set up, and properties of 44 departments have been registered under it. There are 500 assets for the use of government, and 112 have been set aside for monetisation.

The government earned crores of rupees by selling assets of various departments. Questions were, however, raised on the reasons for selling government properties. According to sources, the present government does not agree about running a department only to sell properties. This is the reason why the government is mulling over closing the department, sources further said. Minister for Public Assets Management Department Vijay Shah said he had no knowledge about the closure of the wing.