MP: Industrial Conclave To Make Ujjain New Business Hub, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that the two-day regional industrial conclave in Ujjain (March 1-2) will pave the way for the exclusive growth of Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia, who joined the inaugural session virtually from Delhi, congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for organising three big events togather in Ujjain. He asserted that the occasion would set the momentum for developing the religious and historical city of Ujjain into the new business hub of Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia praises CM Yadav

"Today's occasion is very close to my heart and I have no doubt that Ujjain is going to be the new business hub of Madhya Pradesh, a new mini-Bombay like Indore," Scindia said in a congratulatory statement during the inauguration of the Ujjain Vyapar Mela, which is part of the two-day regional industrial conclave that commenced here on Friday. The Union minister said that CM Mohan Yadav deserves a big applause for organising three programmes - Vyapar Mela, Vikram Mahotsav and Regional Industrial Conclave -- simultaneously in Ujjian.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"CM Mohan Yadav's relentless efforts have made it possible to hold three big events in Ujjain at one time. I won't hesitate to say that CM Yadav is implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visions on the ground. PM Modi has always emphasised on industrialisation, along with protecting religious and historical values," Scindia said in his virtual address.

'Ujjain will be next mini-Bombay'

Meanwhile, Scindia also urged the investors to participate in the regional industrial conclave in Ujjain. "Today's occasion is very close to my heart... I believe that Ujjain will be the next mini-Bombay, just like Indore in Madhya Pradesh," he said. Before Scindia's address, CM Yadav inaugurated the three events in the presence of senior BJP leaders and ministers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is setting new records in development. The Regional Industry Conclave-2024 is being organised on the theme 'Madhya Pradesh is the Future Ready State'. Leading industrialists from across the world, including from the US, Canada, Fiji, Germany, Gabon, Israel, Japan, South Korea and more than 30 representatives from Singapore and Zambia are participating in the event. The two-day conclave will have buyer-seller meets, B2B conferences, and five theme-based sessions.