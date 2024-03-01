MP: Crack Down On Illegal Liquor Trade In Neemuch, Booze Worth ₹1 Lakh Seized

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor activities, the Neemuch police, under the guidance of SP Ankit Jaiswal and ASP Naval Singh Sisodia, conducted a joint raid, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal liquor on Friday.

The raid targeted the camp of the Banchara community in Kadi Aantri village, infamous for the hub for crude raw liquor from an illegal hand kiln that falls under the Kukadeshwar police station area.

The police team destroyed about 20,000 litres of Mahua Lahan, used to make illegal raw liquor, and recovered a substantial amount of local raw liquor and foreign liquor.

During the operation, approximately 400 litres of illegal liquor, including hand-furnace raw liquor and English liquor, were seized, with a total value of around ₹1,00,000. The police also confiscated all sources of liquor production discovered during the raid and registered five separate cases.

Major blow to illegal liquor activities in the region

The successful operation was carried out by a team led by SDOP Manasa Shri Vimlesh Uike, police station in-charge Kukadeshwar Sub Inspector Jaideep Rathore, and Police Station in-charge Rampura Vipin Masih, along with other officers and personnel. Their efforts resulted in a major blow to illegal liquor activities in the region.

The police's swift and decisive action demonstrates their commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting the community from the harmful effects of illegal liquor activities.