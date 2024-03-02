 Indore Power Outage March 2: Power Cuts Scheduled in Khandwa Naka, Scheme No 114 & More; Check Full List
Three areas of Northern Indore and 2 of Southern Indore will have to face power cuts of approximately 3-4 hours due to the necessary maintenance work going on in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 07:39 AM IST
article-image
Indore Power Outage March 2: Power Cuts Scheduled in Khandwa Naka, Scheme No 114 & More; Check Full List | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Indore city will witness power outage on Saturday. The Electricity Board has published a calendar of scheduled power outages in particular areas, with tree cutting and maintenance being the main causes of this brief disruption.

From Indore North 

Residents of Loha Mandi and Lasudiya Naka will have to face power outage of 3 hours, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The areas of Scheme No 114 and Rajiv 1st will have no power on Saturday for 3 hours, from 7:00 Am to 10:00 Am.

Meanwhile, areas around Mehandipura and Mahakal will have to witness power disruption for 3 hours, from 7:00 Am to 10:00 Am.

From Indore South 

From South, residents in the Ekta Nagar and University area will have to suffer power outage for 4 hours, from 7:00 Am to 11:00 Am.

Also, in the areas of Khandwa Naka and University, power will be cut for 4 hours, from 7:00 Am to 11:00 Am.

