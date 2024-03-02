Indore Power Outage March 2: Power Cuts Scheduled in Khandwa Naka, Scheme No 114 & More; Check Full List | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Indore city will witness power outage on Saturday. The Electricity Board has published a calendar of scheduled power outages in particular areas, with tree cutting and maintenance being the main causes of this brief disruption.

Three areas of Northern Indore and 2 of Southern Indore will have to face power cuts of approximately 3-4 hours due to the necessary maintenance work going on in the city.

From Indore North

Residents of Loha Mandi and Lasudiya Naka will have to face power outage of 3 hours, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The areas of Scheme No 114 and Rajiv 1st will have no power on Saturday for 3 hours, from 7:00 Am to 10:00 Am.

Meanwhile, areas around Mehandipura and Mahakal will have to witness power disruption for 3 hours, from 7:00 Am to 10:00 Am.

From Indore South

From South, residents in the Ekta Nagar and University area will have to suffer power outage for 4 hours, from 7:00 Am to 11:00 Am.

Also, in the areas of Khandwa Naka and University, power will be cut for 4 hours, from 7:00 Am to 11:00 Am.