MP Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chambal Among Several Other Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, the weather in Madhya Pradesh has started to change due to the active weather systems in different places. There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in some districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur divisions, as well as in Ujjain, Gwalior, and Chambal regions on Friday, while other districts will remain clear. The current weather pattern is expected to continue until March 3-4. However, the unexpected rain and hailstorms may cause damage to wheat, gram, and other crops in the fields.

An alert has been issued for rain and hailstorms in these districts on Friday and Saturday. By afternoon, there is a possibility of light rain and mild thunderstorms in Khargone, Shivpuri Kalan, Morena, Western Gwalior, and Neemuch districts.

In the capital city of Bhopal, March brings scorching daytime heat along with a trend of rainfall. Over the past 10 years, rainfall has occurred in 8 out of 10 March months. Moreover, the temperature has already crossed 40 degrees Celsius during the last week. This trend is expected to continue this year as well. There may be rainfall on March 1 and 2, followed by a rise in both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

According to the Meteorological Department, March marks the beginning of the hot season, leading to an increase in both daytime and nighttime temperatures. Looking at the data, the maximum temperature recorded on 30th March 2021 reached 41 degrees Celsius.

Light rain with thunderstorms may occur in districts including Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Bhopal, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, and Chhatarpur, among others.

On Saturday, rain with thunderstorms is expected in Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria, Anuppur, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Vidisha, Raisen, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, and several other districts, with chances of hail in many places.