Indore: Woman Who Came From Mumbai, Found Dead At Her Home | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman who had come from Mumbai six days ago was found dead at her place in Chhatripura police station area on Saturday evening. The exact cause of the death has not been known as yet and police sent the body for post-mortem to know the exact cause of the death.

However, sources claimed that she had been strangled to death as finger marks were found on her neck. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Naina Saude, a resident of Biyabani Malganj. She was living with her husband in Mumbai and had come to her in-laws place in Indore six days ago with her husband.

The couple was on the fourth floor and her in-laws had gone outside after shutting the door on the ground floor and when they returned they found Naina lying unconscious. They took her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The neighbours told her in-laws that their son had run away by jumping from the first floor which raises suspicions about the incident. Sources claimed that the couple had a domestic dispute between them. The police initiated a probe into the case and sent the body for autopsy.