MP: Retired SI Sentenced 7-Year Jail For Working In Police For 40 Years With Bogus Marksheet In Khargone

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Court of third district and session court judge Anil Dandelia here in Khargone sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment to the retired assistant sub-inspector, Kapil Dev Singh for obtaining a job in the police department on the basis of a forged marksheet. Four were also slapped fine on him as well.

Additional public prosecutor Rajkumar Atre informed that retired ASI Kapil Dev Singh got the job in the police department about 40 years ago on the basis of a class 10th bogus mark sheet. The disclosure was made by his brother-in-law when the allegations of murder of the daughter-in-law were made.

Availed The Benefit Of A Police Job

He availed the benefit of a police job during the period from October 20, 1980, to February 21, 2020. The life of accused Kapil Dev took a dramatic turn when he was arrested by the Sendhwa police in connection with the murder of his daughter-in-law.

Distressed by the murder, his brother-in-law, Akhilesh Singh, father of the deceased, had made a complaint against him in writing, presenting documentary evidence at Khargone police station.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that the accused had submitted his handwritten secondary examination mark sheet of the year 1971 claiming he cleared the class 10th exam in the second division from Shankar Inter-School in Samastipur district of Bihar for recruitment to the post of constable in Madhya Pradesh Police Department.

A police investigation found that there was no student of the name of the accused in Shankar at the school during this year.

The mark sheet number and roll number did not match the school records. On the basis of documentary evidence, the court punished the accused Kapildev Singh with rigorous imprisonment of 7-7 years and a fine of Rs 5 thousand in different sections.