Bhopal: Multi-Storey Building Tilts In Jogipura, BMC Evacuates Trapped Families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four families were trapped in their apartments after a poorly-constructed multi-storey building tilted in Jogipura area on Saturday.

Police, along with municipal staff, rushed to the spot and safely evacuated the trapped victims. The rescue team also shifted their belongings and goods.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now dismantling the building located behind Laxmi Galla Mandi in Jogipura.

The BMC officials cited negligence done in the construction of this building. They said its ground floor was constructed 40 years ago, but columns and pillars were not used in it. While, recently two more floors were constructed. The rainwater seeped inside the ground and walls of the building and its foundation sank one feet below. This caused the front of the building to bow down and rest on another adjacent building.