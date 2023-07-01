Indore Admin & Cops Crackdown On Land Mafia, Raze Illegally Built Farmhouse To Free Land Worth Rs 30 Cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):The Indore administration, in a joint operation with police, launched a major crackdown on the encroachments in the city and freed land worth Rs 30 crore from the grips of an alleged mafia.

Following the orders of Commissioner Harshika Singh, the district administration on Saturday morning, ran bulldozers on the illegally built farm house of Islam Patel-- infamous for developing the colonies illegally.

SDM Anshul Khare is leading the Joint action of District Administration Police and Municipal Corporation. The staff of Indore Municipal Corporation and Police Administration were present on the spot.

Building Officer Ghazal Khanna said that the farm house was illegally built by Islam Patel on area spreading over 24000 square feet. It had big halls, rooms, swimming pool and a huge garden.

During the proceedings, Deputy Commissioner Lata Aggarwal, Building Officer Ghazal Khanna, Removal Officer Ashwin Janvade, Ashwin Kalyane and the corporation's team were present on the spot.

The market value of the land is estimated about Rs 30 crores.

It is stated the land mafia Islam Patel would sell land and plots on the basis of notary. The district administration has made it clear that the strictest action will be ensured against such elements.