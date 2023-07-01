MP: Retiered SI Worked For 40 Years On Bogus Marksheet, Gets 7-Year RI | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Third district and sessions judge Anil Dandelia awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to retired assistant sub-inspector Kapil Dev Singh for securing job on forged marksheet. A fine was also slapped on him.

Additional public prosecutor Rajkumar Atre said that about 40 years back Singh had secured job in the police department on the basis of a class 10th bogus mark sheet. His forgery was revealed by his brother-in-law following murder of his daughter-in-law.

He worked in police department from October 20, 1980 to February 21, 2020. His life turned upside down after Sendhwa police arrested him in connection with his daughter-in-law’s murder.

Distressed by the murder, the woman’s father Akhilesh Singh filed a written complaint with documentary evidence about his forgery with Khargone police station.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that while seeking a job as constable in MP police department the accused had submitted a handwritten secondary examination mark sheet of 1971, claiming he cleared the class 10th exam in the second division from Shankar Inter-School in Samastipur district of Bihar.

During subsequent interrogation, the school administration informed the police that there was no student by the name of Kapil Dev Singh in the school during this year.

The mark sheet number and roll number did not match with the school records. On the basis of documentary evidence, the court punished the accused Kapil Dev Singh with rigorous imprisonment of seven years and a fine of Rs 5,000 in different sections.

