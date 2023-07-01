 MP: Bhopal Court Sentences Couple To Life Term In Jail For Killing Infant Granddaughter
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Bhopal Court Sentences Couple To Life Term In Jail For Killing Infant Granddaughter

MP: Bhopal Court Sentences Couple To Life Term In Jail For Killing Infant Granddaughter

During the hearing on Friday (June 30), the court of Additional Session Judge Atul Saxena convicted the accused Puran Singh Ahirwar and Vidya Bai Ahirwar under Section Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302, 120B and 201.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sessions court in Bhopal convicted a couple to life imprisonment for killing their infant granddaughter and imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on both of them.

During the hearing on Friday (June 30), the court of Additional Session Judge Atul Saxena convicted the accused Puran Singh Ahirwar and Vidya Bai Ahirwar under Section Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302, 120B and 201.

The court sentenced the accused Vidya Bai to life imprisonment under IPC section 302, five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1000 under IPC section 201 read with section 120B while the accused Puransingh Ahirwar was sentenced to life imprisonment under section IPC section 302 read with section 120B and five years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1000 in under IPC section 201.

Read Also
Bhopal: Multi-Storey Building Tilts In Jogipura, BMC Evacuates Trapped Families
article-image

Giving information about the case, public prosecutor Sudhavijay Singh Bhadauria said, "On September 28, 2020, one Gaurav Kurekar informed Ayodhya Nagar Police Station in the city about an unidentified infant about two days-old found dead on the platform of G-Sector Shiv Temple under Ayodhya Nagar police station limits. Acting on the information, the police registered a complaint and started an investigation of the case." "During the investigation and after the detailed post-mortem report, it was found that the infant was murdered by inflicting multiple injuries on the body with a sharp weapon and with a view to hide the evidence, the body was wrapped in a shawl and thrown near the platform on the premises of Shiv temple located in G-Sector Ayodhya Nagar," Bhaduaria said.

After that, a case was registered under IPC Sections 302 and 201 against the unknown accused and a probe was initiated. On the basis of statements of witnesses at the scene of the incident, the accused Puran Singh Ahirwar and Vidya Bai Ahirwar were arrested and interrogated. The accused confessed to the murder of the child of daughter Kajal on the night of September 27, 2020.

Read Also
7 Hidden Places In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit This Monsoon
article-image

The police also recovered the weapons and other involved items used in the incident, the public prosecutor further said.

After a thorough investigation, the charge sheet was presented before the court. The court framed charges under IPC sections 302, 201 and 120B against the accused. A total of 20 witnesses were examined in the case and on the basis of prosecution witnesses, DNA report, prosecution evidence, arguments and documents, both the accused were found guilty and the court punished them, Bhadauria added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Babbu’s Meeting With Digvijaya At Jabalpur Airport Kicks Up Political Dust
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bhopal Court Sentences Couple To Life Term In Jail For Killing Infant Granddaughter

MP: Bhopal Court Sentences Couple To Life Term In Jail For Killing Infant Granddaughter

With Eyes on MP Elections, PM Modi Arrives In Tribal-Dominated Shahdol

With Eyes on MP Elections, PM Modi Arrives In Tribal-Dominated Shahdol

WATCH: MP Tractor Driver Tries To Cross Swelling River, Gets Stuck; Stands On Bonnet To Save Life

WATCH: MP Tractor Driver Tries To Cross Swelling River, Gets Stuck; Stands On Bonnet To Save Life

Madhya Pradesh: A Dispute Between Two 'Owners' Grants A New Life To Goat On Eid Eve

Madhya Pradesh: A Dispute Between Two 'Owners' Grants A New Life To Goat On Eid Eve

Bhopal: Wildlife Crime Control Body Issues Red Alert After Tiger Poaching In Satpura, Asks Officials...

Bhopal: Wildlife Crime Control Body Issues Red Alert After Tiger Poaching In Satpura, Asks Officials...