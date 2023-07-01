MP: Bhopal Court Sentences Couple To Life Term In Jail For Killing Infant Granddaughter

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sessions court in Bhopal convicted a couple to life imprisonment for killing their infant granddaughter and imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on both of them.

During the hearing on Friday (June 30), the court of Additional Session Judge Atul Saxena convicted the accused Puran Singh Ahirwar and Vidya Bai Ahirwar under Section Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302, 120B and 201.

The court sentenced the accused Vidya Bai to life imprisonment under IPC section 302, five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1000 under IPC section 201 read with section 120B while the accused Puransingh Ahirwar was sentenced to life imprisonment under section IPC section 302 read with section 120B and five years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1000 in under IPC section 201.

Giving information about the case, public prosecutor Sudhavijay Singh Bhadauria said, "On September 28, 2020, one Gaurav Kurekar informed Ayodhya Nagar Police Station in the city about an unidentified infant about two days-old found dead on the platform of G-Sector Shiv Temple under Ayodhya Nagar police station limits. Acting on the information, the police registered a complaint and started an investigation of the case." "During the investigation and after the detailed post-mortem report, it was found that the infant was murdered by inflicting multiple injuries on the body with a sharp weapon and with a view to hide the evidence, the body was wrapped in a shawl and thrown near the platform on the premises of Shiv temple located in G-Sector Ayodhya Nagar," Bhaduaria said.

After that, a case was registered under IPC Sections 302 and 201 against the unknown accused and a probe was initiated. On the basis of statements of witnesses at the scene of the incident, the accused Puran Singh Ahirwar and Vidya Bai Ahirwar were arrested and interrogated. The accused confessed to the murder of the child of daughter Kajal on the night of September 27, 2020.

The police also recovered the weapons and other involved items used in the incident, the public prosecutor further said.

After a thorough investigation, the charge sheet was presented before the court. The court framed charges under IPC sections 302, 201 and 120B against the accused. A total of 20 witnesses were examined in the case and on the basis of prosecution witnesses, DNA report, prosecution evidence, arguments and documents, both the accused were found guilty and the court punished them, Bhadauria added.