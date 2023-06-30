Bhopal: Babbu’s Meeting With Digvijaya At Jabalpur Airport Kicks Up Political Dust

Congress leader Digvijay Singh | Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A photograph of a meeting between former minister Harendrajeet Singh Babbu and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh at the Jabalpur airport went viral on social media on Friday. It kicked up political dust in the state.

Nevertheless, Babbu said it was just a courtesy meeting.

Babbu said he met Digvijaya Singh at the Jabalpur airport four days ago, and the BJP leaders made the photo viral.

President of the BJP’s district unit also played an important role in making the photo viral on social media, he said, adding that a few people of the BJP are polluting the political atmosphere in the state.

A few days ago, Babbu gave a statement against BJP’s state president VD Sharma.

It is because of the statement that his photo with Digvijaya Singh raised so much noise.

