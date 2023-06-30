Madhya Pradesh: Two Persons Die In Separate Cases In Dhar District | Representative Photo

Dhar/Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died in separate cases in Dhar district on Friday. An LPG cylinder delivery man was killed after being hit by a bus in Naugaon area of Dhar district on Friday.

As per further details, the man named Lakshman Dhulichanda was hit by a private bus (heading towards Dhar to Jhabua district) on Friday when he was delivering cylinders. He died on the spot.

After the accident, passersby and residents created a ruckus and protested against the bus driver. On being informed, CSP Devendra Dhurve accompanied by Naugaon police rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and was later handed to his kin.

Similarly, a man died of electrocution in Badnawar town of Dhar district on Friday. The incident took place near Vanasthali Hotel in Multhan village under Bilpank police station area when a man named Suresh Badrilal Bhil (23) of Paggipada was electrocuted.

He was rushed to Badnawar hospital but died en route. On the information given by the hospital, the police registered a case and the body was shifted for autopsy and handed over to the family. As of now, the exact reason behind the electrocution is not known.