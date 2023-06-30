Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Taekwondo Players Shine In State-Level Tourney | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The taekwondo players of Dhar have excelled in the 35th state-level taekwondo competition organised in Ranjhi Indoor Stadium in Jabalpur on 27 and 28 June. Jayanthi Muvel won the gold medal in the girls' category in the under 55-kilogram weight category.

Similarly, Hardik Soni won the silver medal in the under 54 kilogram category. Himanshu Parmar won silver in the 65 kilogram weight category. Vedika Prajapati won silver in under 48 kg.

Read Also Indore Officers And Employees Clean Registrar Office

Harshit Kotia wins bronze medal...

The bronze medal was won by Harshit Kotia. Mahi Chanderiya battled it out till the semi-finals in the under the 42-kilogram weight category. Hidhyanshu Prajapat, Kabir Bourasi and Mohit Yadav gave their 100 per cent till the quarter-finals.

This was achieved under the guidance of Coach Gagan Singh. On the arrival of players to Dhar, they were welcomed and congratulated by SP Manoj Kumar Singh and Nina Vikram Verma.