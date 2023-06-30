Bhopal: ‘Satrangi Zubaan’ Organised To Celebrate Pride Month

‘Satrangi Zubaan’ Organised To Celebrate Pride Month | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Open mic, trivia night and face painting were organised themed on pride under ‘Satrangi Zubaan’ at The Ten Suites in the city on Thursday evening.

iHear Sangat in collaboration with Ansh Happiness Society, Bhopal organised the event to mark Pride Month that celebrates LGBTQAIP+ communities, their rights and their culture around the world.

Poems and songs were presented on the Pride theme in Open Mic, Trivia Night in which people participated by forming different teams, Rambo and various symbols related to Pride were made in face painting.

Besides, a fun Quiz to understand the importance of Queer history and some fun facts about the LGBTQAIP+ community was also organised. Winners of the quiz got prizes.