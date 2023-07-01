 Indore: Police Hold Awareness Programme At Coaching Classes    
Indore: Police Hold Awareness Programme At Coaching Classes    

The objective was to educate students about cyber crimes, women's crimes, and the detrimental effects of drug abuse.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Indore: Police Hold Awareness Programme At Coaching Classes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Training and Awareness Cell of Indore Police in collaboration with various coaching institutes in Bhanwarkuan area conducted an awareness programme on World Social Media Day, on Friday. The objective was to educate students about cyber crimes, women's crimes, and the detrimental effects of drug abuse.  

The police team visited the coaching classes, where students were preparing for competitive exams. They provided detailed explanations of the different types of cyber crimes prevalent today, methods employed by criminals, and preventive measures to avoid falling victim to such crimes.

Police Educated Students About Various Online Frauds & Social Media Misuse

The students were also informed about various online frauds and cautioned against the misuse of social media platforms. The team emphasised the importance of maintaining a clean social network and urged students to exercise caution when interacting with strangers online.

Recognising the growing issue of drug abuse, especially among young people, the team took the opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs. Students were encouraged to take an oath to stay away from drugs and were educated about the consequences associated with substance abuse.  

