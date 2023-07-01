Indore: SIT To Investigate Treasure Town Row

Indore: Treasure Town Residents Have Denied Anti-Social Activities, Claims Police | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate the Treasure Town issue, on Friday. The officers would take the statements of both parties in the township to establish the exact reason due to which some residents had pasted posters outside their houses stating that they were feeling insecure due to antisocial activities in the township.

Commissioner of Police Makrand Deouskar informed media persons that the SIT has been constituted to investigate the issue. The SIT led by additional DCP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria has been instructed to hand over the report after the investigation into the case. Bhadoria, ACP Gandhi Nagar and Rau TI Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi are also members in the SIT.

Some residents of the EWS section of the township had pasted posters outside their houses a couple of days ago stating that they were harassed by antisocials in the colony.

In the posters, they said they were feeling insecure due to the drug activities and other criminal activities in the colony. They also alleged that the builder did not listen to them and that light and CCTVs are not functioning in the colony.

After becoming aware of the incident through social media, DCP Aditya Mishra and other officers reached the spot and talked with the residents. The police officer informed that the residents have complained that the builder had not provided basic facilities.

A day after this incident, some people of the township reached the Rajendra Nagar police station and denied that antisocial activities were going on in the township. A group also gave a memorandum to the police alleging that a person named Prashant Pandey was provoking some people in the township and so some families had pasted the posters.