Indore: Plan To Develop 50 Anganwadis Into Pre-Schools Yet To Take Off

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ambitious plan to develop 50 anganwadis as pre-schools in the district has failed to take off as the women and child welfare department is yet to identify the anganwadis that fit the bill.

The department had expected to start the project before the start of the current education session, but clearly, it has failed. The aim was to seamlessly introduce the children coming to anganwadi to formal education.

"The major issue is that anganwadis are still being run from rented buildings, and the department cannot develop a preschool until the building is owned by the government,” said an official wishing anonymity.

The plan was first discussed on February 20 at the TL (Time Limit) meeting, which was presided over by collector Ilayaraja T. At that time the collector had said, “To connect the children of anganwadis with educational activities, anganwadis should be developed as pre-schools.

In this regard, all arrangements should be made as soon as possible. Anganwadis should be selected, and all basic facilities necessary for a pre-school should be developed there and the anganwadi workers should be provided with the necessary training.”

"It will take another month or two to shortlist and develop a plan. Choosing 50 anganwadis is difficult, but the department is working on it," said Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD Anita Joshi, CDPO, Zone 6, said, “As the decision is still in the initial phase, the department has decided to break the task into stages.

At first, CDPOs of seven different zones in the city will be listing out the anganwadis that can be developed as pre-schools. Many anganwadis are already run in government schools such as that in Nayta Mundla.” Subsequently, the things necessary for a pre-school would be procured by the women and child development department, Joshi said.

Satish, CDPO, zone 5, said, “The department will soon hold a meeting to iron out the details. A list of regulations will be formally set, such as the size of anganwadi, training of workers and helpers, arranging basic educational equipment for pre-school, etc.”