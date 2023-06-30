Bhopal: Karate Kid Bags Gold In International Martial Art Games 2023

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A karate kid from a city school shocked everyone with his performance as he won gold medal in an international tournament at a very young age. Kushagra Bhatt, a sixth-grade student, won gold for the country in the International Martial Art Games 2023 organised by Thailand Martial Art Centre recently in Bangkok. He won a Certificate of Merit too.

This International Martial Art Games 2023 was organised recently in Bangkok, Thailand. In this international competition, Kushagra Bhatt participated in the 8–9-year-old age category. He played in the boys’ individual event. In this tournament, hundreds of athletes from around the globe participated.

For this feat, principal of Kushagra’s school Fr Dr.Athnas Lakra, SJ, vice-principal, Fr. Alok Kujur, SJ and Physical Education Department HOD Johnsy Koshy congratulated him on his excellent and extraordinary performance.