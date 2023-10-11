 MP: Ratlam Man Murders Unidentified Youth To Falsely Implicate Wife & Her Family, Gets Life Imprisonment
MP: Ratlam Man Murders Unidentified Youth To Falsely Implicate Wife & Her Family, Gets Life Imprisonment

The verdict was pronounced by Third Additional Sessions Judge Laxman Kumar Verma.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The court has sentenced life imprisonment to 42-year-old Ramchandra-- who murdered a youth to falsely implicate his wife and her family. A fine of five thousand rupees was also imposed on him. The verdict was pronounced by third Additional Sessions Judge Laxman Kumar Verma.

In the police interrogation, Ramchandra said that he murdered an unidentified youth to avenge his wife's infidelity. He neither knew the youth nor had any contacts with him. He randomly searched an easy target and killed him just to falsely implicate his wife.

Youth murdered in 2016

On July 5, 2016, the body of a youth aged between 30 to 35 years was found on the bridge of queue Track of Railways. On receiving the information, the then SI Ram Singh Khaped of Station Row police station and other policemen reached the spot and investigated. Injuries were found on the head and body of the deceased and a paper was found in his pocket, in which the names and phone numbers of seven people were written.

After the post-mortem, the police registered a case of murder and investigated. They found that the youth was murdered by Ramchandra. When Ramchandra was arrested and interrogated by the police, he said that he did not even know the deceased. The deceased had come to Ratlam to work as a laborer and was found at the railway station. After engaging him in conversation, he took him to the crime scene and murdered him. After this, a paper with the names and mobile numbers of seven people written on it was kept in his pocket so that the police would suspect them of committing murder.

Ramchandra was angry with his wife's infidelity

During interrogation, Ramchandra told the police that he was angry with his wife's infidelity. In order to implicate his wife, her brothers and sisters etc. in a false case, he hatched a conspiracy and murdered the said young man. The police had conducted DNA tests of blood stains etc. found on the shirt of the deceased and accused Ramchandra. The DNA report came positive. The prosecution had also taken footage of the CCTV camera installed at the railway station, in which the deceased and the accused were found going together. After the hearing, the court considered the evidence as certified and sentenced Ramchandra. Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjeev Singh Chauhan represented the government in the case.

