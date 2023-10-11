 Bhopal: Thieves Break Into 2 Houses In Ratibad Within 24 Mins To Execute Loot Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh
Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said that the complainant in the first case has been identified as Arun Parmar, a private company employee.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of unidentified thieves broke into two houses in Ratibad on Tuesday and made away with booty worth Rs 1.5 lakh in total, the police said.

The police added that they have registered a case against the unidentified accused and that the interval between both the thefts was approximately 24 minutes.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said that the complainant in the first case has been identified as Arun Parmar, a private company employee. He had gone out of his house on Tuesday for some work, when thieves struck at his house in Ratibad. They made away with valuables worth Rs 10 thousand from his place.

Following this, the thieves then barged into the house of Manoj Rathore, located in the Lake view colony of Ratibad, and stole booty worth Rs 1.2 lakh. The stolen booty contained cash money, as well as costly ornaments. On realising about the theft, Rathore complained to the police who have begun a probe but are unable to find any leads in the case.

