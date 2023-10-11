 Indore: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹4 Lakh 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a man with brown sugar from the aerodrome police area on Tuesday. The officials recovered 36 grams of brown sugar which costs around 3.5 lakh rupees in the international market. The CB received a tip-off that a suspicious person is roaming around to sell brown sugar. The CB reached the spot and nabbed the accused.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rajesh Khande, Scheme 51. The accused is addicted to drugs and has been imprisoned for the same. The police registered a case under section 8/21 of NDPS Act against the accused.

In another case, the crime branch arrested a person for selling brown sugar from the Kanadiya police station area on Tuesday. The officials recovered 12 grams of brown sugar which costs around 1 lakh rupees in the international market. Acting on a tip-off, the CB reached the spot and arrested the accused. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Lakhan Holkar, alias Lucky, a resident of Mitra Bandhu Nagar. The police registered a case under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act against the accused. The accused has previously been booked for selling illicit liquor.

