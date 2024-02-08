MP: Ram Temple Priest Eviction Stirs Outcry, Farmer Leader Seeks Justice

FP Photo

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand intervened in the case of eviction of Ram temple priest Govind Das from his home along with his 100-year-old father in Bhilyakhedi village, Pipliya Mandi.

Arriving in the village on Wednesday, Jokchand engaged in discussions with the affected priest, expressing solidarity and demanding justice.

The priest faced eviction on February 1, orchestrated by finance company officials, accompanied by the police. This forceful eviction left the priest and his family homeless, forcing them to seek shelter in a hut on his brother's farm.

Read Also Man Dies After Speeding Truck Collides With Bike At Dewas Crossing In Indore

During discussions, Jokchand condemned the unjust actions of the finance company officials and demanded accountability. He highlighted discrepancies in the loan agreement, which included deductions for insurance and miscellaneous expenses, in addition to a paid installment.

Expressing outrage, Jokchand emphasised the hypocrisy of evicting the priest, especially amidst government efforts to provide housing benefits to the underprivileged. He further escalated the matter by sending letters to both the PM and CM, urging swift action against the responsible finance company officers.

The incident was further exacerbated by a viral video showing the forcible removal of the priest's elderly father from the house, has sparked widespread condemnation in the area. Despite this, local authorities have yet to address the situation, leaving the priest and his family without the necessary support from public representatives or the administration.