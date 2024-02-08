 MP: Chances Of Hisar-Kota Express Extending Up To Indore Brighten
MP: Chances Of Hisar-Kota Express Extending Up To Indore Brighten

After Indore, Ujjain MP also requests Railway Minister to extend the train

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The chances of the express train currently running between Hisar and Kota to extend up to Indore via Ujjain have increased. After Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Ujjain MP Anil Firozia also met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in this matter and advocated for extending the train up to Indore via Ujjain. It is believed that this demand can be fulfilled soon.

Especially in view of the Lok Sabha elections, it is expected that the Railway Board will approve the extension of the train up to the city in February or March. The train departs from Hisar at 5.55 pm and reaches Kota the next day at 5.15 am. From Kota, the train departs for Hisar at 11.45 pm and reaches Hisar at 11.40 am the next day. The train runs on all seven days. Till now there is no direct train service from the city to Hisar of Haryana. Sources informed that the Railway Board is examining the proposal of extending Hisar-Kota train up to the city.

Soon Indore MP Lalwani is also going to meet Railway Minister Viashnav to raise the demand to extend the train up to the city. During this time he is also likely to urge the Minister to run new trains and increase the frequency of some other trains.

