Indore: 'Self-Awareness Only Prevention To Cyber-Crime'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Varun Kapoor set a world record as 1,246 police officers from different units were simultaneously trained on cyber-crimes during a two-hour training camp at DAVV auditorium on Tuesday. The objective was not only to raise awareness about their own safety in this domain but also to enhance their efficiency in handling such matters within their work areas. Varun Kapoor emphasised to police officers that in the virtual world, self-awareness is the primary prevention against cyber-crimes. He educated them about digital footprints, fake accounts and strategies to safeguard against such crimes.

He outlined five key points regarding cyber-crimes:

* Mindset of Safety and Security

* Avoid Shortcuts – Greed

* Think Before You Act

* Have Full Knowledge

* In Cyberspace, Do Not Blindly Trust

ADG Varun Kapoor was awarded with a certificate by Rajeev Srivastava, Vice President and Tithi, Secretary of the World Book of Records.

While addressing media persons, ADG Kapoor highlighted the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), with one of its misuses being Deep Fake, creating fake content. To counter this, he advised restricting social media to private accounts and sharing minimal personal information. Kapoor also warned about online grooming, where criminals use pre-recorded sexual videos in video calls to victimise individuals. He urged people to be vigilant and report such incidents to the police for swift action.