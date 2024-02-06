 Indore: 50-Yr-Old Man Dies While Coaching Daughter For Class 12 Exam, Heartbroken Daughter Bravely Takes Exam Next Morning
Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old resident of Palasia in Indore tragically passed away due to a heart attack on Monday. Despite the tragedy, his heartbroken daughter, who had an exam in the morning, initially refused to go. However, with encouragement from her family, she gathered courage & went to school to take her exam. The family is now preparing for the final rites.

He was preparing for his daughter's exam the night before. Suddenly, his health deteriorated, prompting his family to rush him to the hospital late at night, where he succumbed to his condition.

According to Palasia Police, Ramesh (50), son of Shreenath Borasi, a resident of Vinoba Nagar, went out for a walk after dinner. He returned home and went to bed shortly after. Around midnight, he felt discomfort, and his family rushed him to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead. Ramesh had been working as a caretaker at a bungalow in the Kananadiya area for the past month. He previously worked as a laborer.

His daughter had a 12th-grade exam scheduled for Tuesday morning. The family is grieving following the news of the father's passing. The daughter initially hesitated to take the exam but was encouraged by her family and sisters Kashish and Kanak. All three sisters attend government schools in Vinoba Nagar. Ramesh also has a brother.

